Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend’s Family Hires Criminal Defense Attorney

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's
girlfriend's family hired a criminal defense attorney after she was named a "person of interest" in the mass murder, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. Marilou Danley
returned to the United States from the Philippines on Tuesday evening according to reports, but a voicemail message obtained by Radar revealed that her family retained a high powered lawyer. Click through the gallery to see Paddock's girlfriend's daughter's home as she barricaded herself in her house as news broke about her mother.
Danley's daughter, Sheila Darcey, a Venice, Calif. resident, was home on Tuesday but when approached by Radar she refused to answer the door of her $2 million home.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
A message on her voicemail reveled the bombshell news
that a criminal defense attorney had been hired. "Hi. You've reached Sheila Darcy's voicemail. If you're calling about Marilou please contact (the attorney)" the message said.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
The lawyer was a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles. Paddock's shocking slaughter killed over 20 Southern California residents.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
On Tuesday afternoon, two days after the sickening massacres, a man arrived at Darcey's home and told Radar he was a co-worker of her husband, a psychiatrist. He was wearing black latex gloves and placed a gold padlock on the outside gate of the home. Once he was inside the home, the windows facing the street were covered up with dark sheets.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
Paddock's shooting spree on Sunday night at the Mandalay Bay left 59 dead and almost 500 injured.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
His girlfriend Danley was out of the country but the authorities announced on Tuesday that she was a "person of interest" in the crime.
Paddock was found dead after shooting him self in the head. His body was surrounded by semi-automatic weapons
and thousands of rounds of ammunition.Calls to the attorney by Radar were not returned Stay with Radar for updates to the story.
