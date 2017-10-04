Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend’s Family Hires Criminal Defense Attorney

Las Vegas shootergirlfriend's family hired a criminal defense attorney after she was named a "person of interest" in the mass murder, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.returned to the United States from the Philippines on Tuesday evening according to reports, but a voicemail message obtained by Radar revealed that her family retained a high powered lawyer. Click through the gallery to see Paddock's girlfriend's daughter's home as she barricaded herself in her house as news broke about her mother.