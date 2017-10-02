Most Shocking Photos: Inside Las Vegas’ ‘Horrific’ Mass Shooting

A horrific killing took place in a Las Vegas music venue this Sunday night. The incident, caused by troubled killer Stephen Paddock, 64, is being marked as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, having killed at least 50 and injured at least 406. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the most shocking and horrifying photos. Photo credit: Getty Images

Jason Aldean's performance at 10pm. Terrified victims ran to safety as he paused to reload his gun. Some even got trapped in the venue while authorities searched for the shooter. According to NBC news , the gunman shot into the crowd for up to two hours following singer's performance at 10pm. Terrified victims ran to safety as he paused to reload his gun. Some even got trapped in the venue while authorities searched for the shooter. Photo credit: Getty Images

He is believed to have used a high-powered assault rifle to blast his victims. Photo credit: Getty Images

Photos and videos shared by victims and onlookers show wounded fans lying on the ground and running for their lives after the shooting began. Photo credit: Getty Images

Once the shooting stopped, cops found Paddock in his 32nd-foor room in the Mandalay Bay hotel, and killed him. They are also investigating his alleged roommate, Marylou Danly, 62, and searching his house in Mesquite, Nevada. Photo credit: Getty Images

Police believe the incident to be a "solo act" from a "lone wolf attacker." He has not been linked to any terrorist groups and his motives for the mass killing are unknown. His brother, Eric claimed he is not linked to any political or religious groups and was just a normal guy." Photo credit: Getty Images

Eric Paddock said to "[There was] absolutely no indication he could do something like this,"said to DailyMail.com . "He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something." Photo credit: Getty Images

"We know absolutely nothing, this is just… we are dumbfounded," added the killer's heartbroken brother. Photo credit: Getty Images

President Donald Trump has voiced his sympathy over the matter, and performers who were present during the concert have spoken out. has voiced his sympathy over the matter, and performers who were present during the concert have spoken out. Photo credit: Getty Images

"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight," wrote Aldean on Instagram after running off stage once Paddock opened fire. "It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night." Photo credit: Getty Images