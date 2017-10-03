Mourning The Dead – Las Vegas Massacre Victims Identified

Sonny Melton
, 29, died a hero. According to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders
, he died shielding his wife, Dr. Heather Melton during the shooting. "When the bullets began raining down
, Sonny shielded her from danger, giving up his life to save hers," Sanders said on Monday. Added his heartbroken wife: "He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back. I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe."