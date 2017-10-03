Mourning The Dead – Las Vegas Massacre Victims Identified

3 of 15

Neysa Tonks, 46, was an IT worker and mother of three from Utah who lost her life in the deadly mass shooting. Technologent, and IT Solutions Provider Company shared a statement after their employee's passing. "Technologent lost one of our own, a great mother, colleague and friend, Neysa Tonks. She leaves behind three boys - Kaden, Braxton and Greysen. Neysa has brought so much joy, fun and laughter to Technologent – she will be greatly missed by all!" they said. "Please join us in keeping her family in our hearts and prayers. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time." Friends shared their condolences on social media and the company established a GoFundMe on behalf of her family after Tonks' untimely death.