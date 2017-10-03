Inside The Shooter’s Evil Lair: See Vegas Murderer’s Gun-Riddled Hotel Room

Stephen Paddock's Las Vegas hotel room was littered with guns and ammo after he mercilessly slaughtered 59 innocent victims at a country music concert late Sunday night. See the shocking photos of the killer's Mandalay Bay lair in Radar's gallery. 's Las Vegas hotel room was littered with guns and ammo after he mercilessly slaughtered 59 innocent victims at a country music concert late Sunday night. See the shocking photos of the killer's Mandalay Bay lair in Radar's gallery. Photo credit: Getty Images/MEGA

According photos obtained by Boston 25 News , a semi-automatic AR-15 with a sniper's scope, bipod, and expended ammunition cartridges covered the hotel room floor. A hammer is also clearly visible in the picture.

In another shocking photo, an AR-15 capable of holding more rounds rests on the hotel room floor.

As Radar previously reported, Paddock killed nearly 60 people and injured more than 500 others before turning the gun on himself. The Nevada resident, who was not previously convicted of any crimes, was 64 years old. Photo credit: MEGA

A former neighbor, Don Judy, told Radar that Paddock had a secret gambling problem, and lived a life of solitude. Photo credit: MEGA

Loren Michel, whose son Chris Michel owns Dixie GunWorx, told Radar that the , whose sonowns Dixie GunWorx, told Radar that the murderer came into their store multiple times to buy a gun for what he called "home defense." Photo credit: MEGA