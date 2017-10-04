Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Returns To U.S. As Family Hires Defense Attorney

Three days after her boyfriend Stephen Paddock
ruthlessly slaughtered 59 innocent concertgoers and injured more than 500 more in Las Vegas, Marilou Danley arrived to the United States at Los Angeles International Airport, NBC News revealed
. In shocking video footage, the 62-year-old is wheelchair-bound, pushed by a handler and surrounded by security. She reportedly arrived on a flight from the Philippines. Earlier last night, Danley was announced as a "person of interest" in the heinous massacre — and as Radar exclusively reported, her family hired a powerful L.A. criminal defense attorney
