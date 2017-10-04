Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Returns To U.S. As Family Hires Defense Attorney

Stephen Paddock ruthlessly slaughtered 59 innocent concertgoers and injured more than 500 more in Las Vegas, Marilou Danley arrived to the United States at Los Angeles International Airport, Three days after her boyfriendruthlessly slaughtered 59 innocent concertgoers and injured more than 500 more in Las Vegas, Marilou Danley arrived to the United States at Los Angeles International Airport, NBC News revealed . In shocking video footage, the 62-year-old is wheelchair-bound, pushed by a handler and surrounded by security. She reportedly arrived on a flight from the Philippines. Earlier last night, Danley was announced as a "person of interest" in the heinous massacre — and as Radar exclusively reported, her family hired a powerful L.A. criminal defense attorney . Click through Radar's gallery for other puzzling reports about the killer's mysterious confidante.

The week before his murderous rage, Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in the Philippines, Danley's home country, officials claimed.

The couple reportedly lived together in Mesquite, Nevada, and had been dating for less than a year.

Danley was out of the country during her boyfriend's unspeakable acts.

According to new reports, Danley lived a double life. According to Newsweek , she was married to two men, and had two Social Security numbers.

Sheila Darcey lives in a $2 million Los Angeles home, and directed callers to contact a criminal defense attorney if they had questions about her mother. As Radar exclusively reported, her daughter lives in a $2 million Los Angeles home, and directed callers to contact a criminal defense attorney if they had questions about her mother.

In addition to Nevada, she has reportedly lived in Arkansas, Tennessee, California and Florida. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Her boyfriend took his own life after killing the nearly 60 innocent victims. In shocking crime scene footage , her hotel room floor was covered in guns and ammo. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner