House Of Horrors: See Vegas Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Nevada Residence

Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock
unleashed terror from the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino on a country music festival on Oct. 1. As investigators continue to try to piece together the killer’s motives, neighbors at his home in Mesquite, Nevada, are in as much shock over his actions as the nation. Click through RadarOnline.com’s exclusive gallery to see photos of Paddock’s home, where he masterminded his evil plan.
Mesquite's mayor, Allan Litman, noted in an interview that, like police, nobody in town can understand Paddock's sinister motives.
"They say he was a resident
. That's a pretty loose term," Litman said. "He was a nonentity as far as anybody knows in Mesquite. I'm not sure even his neighbors knew him."
Police and other officials have carefully combed through Paddock's home, which is located 80 miles from Vegas.
Paddock bought his home in the 55-plus gated retirement community in 2015.
After investigators searched Paddock's desert home, they discovered a cache of 19 guns and pounds of explosives.
Paddock never stayed in the Mesquite home for long stretches of time and neighbors knew next to nothing about the troubled murderer or his background.
