House Of Horrors: See Vegas Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Nevada Residence

Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock unleashed terror from the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino on a country music festival on Oct. 1. As investigators continue to try to piece together the killer’s motives, neighbors at his home in Mesquite, Nevada, are in as much shock over his actions as the nation. Click through RadarOnline.com’s exclusive gallery to see photos of Paddock’s home, where he masterminded his evil plan.