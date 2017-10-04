Who’s That Girl? Unrecognizable Lara Flynn Boyle’s Puffy Face Shocks During Outing
1
of
6
1 of 6
Lara Flynn Boyle shocked onlookers when she went out and about in California recently. Has the former Twin Peaks actress had more work done on her over-altered face? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery and decide for yourself!
She's long been known as a fan of the fuller-lip look, but she's taking her penchant for puffiness to an extreme!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Lara Flynn Boyle shocked onlookers when she went out and about in California recently. Has the former Twin Peaks actress had more work done on her over-altered face? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery and decide for yourself!
She's long been known as a fan of the fuller-lip look, but she's taking her penchant for puffiness to an extreme!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.