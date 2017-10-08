Lara Flynn Boyle’s Face Looks Unrecognizable As She Walks Her Dog

Lara Flynn Boyle shocked onlookers with her unrecognizable appearance while she was out walking her dog this weekend. The former Twin Peaks and The Practice star's face looked puffy and her lips appeared to resemble a trout pout. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!

Photographers caught Boyle, 47, on a rare day out. Since her TV heyday, the actress has been somewhat reclusive.

Boyle looked thin and pale as she walked her dog in Beverly Hills. She also smoked a cigarette while enjoying the company of her furry friend.

The new pictures show Boyle's jeans drooping down from her butt as she also wore a striped tee shirt and a baseball cap that read "San Antonio." The actress married her husband, real estate investor Donald Ray Thomas II, in that Texas city in 2006.

The Men in Black II star hasn't done much acting lately and as Radar has noticed, her face appears melted!

Boyle once shocked Hollywood by dating much older playboy movie legend Jack Nicholson