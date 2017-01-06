1 of 11

Lamar Odom was spotted shopping for gold watches after leaving rehab — is he ok? Get the details on Radar.

Lamar Odom is back on the scene already, but should he be?

MEGA MEGA Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband checked into a San Diego treatment facility in December and a source close to him confirmed he was heading home to Los Angeles on Thursday.

MEGA MEGA As Radar previously reported, Odom's cocaine and booze binge almost killed him in a Vegas brothel in October 2015, but he was spotted doing drugs and drinking alcohol multiple times after waking up from his coma.

MEGA MEGA There are still fears he could relapse again after treatment, said the source.

In the hopes of keeping him on the straight and narrow, "He is going to have a sober coach, who will be his constant companion," the insider said, and the former LA Lakers star will "go to NA meetings."

With the support of his children and friends, the source told Radar that Odom had made great strides in the facility.

"He looks healthy and happy," the insider said.

Time will tell if Lamar can keep himself clean and sober.