Could the Kardashian Kurse hit Lamar Odom again? Khloe's troubled ex has ignored his past problems with reality TV to launch his own show and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about the precarious project. Click through the gallery to find out how Lamar is handling his sobriety struggle in front of the cameras.
Odom, 37, was spotted in Beverly Hills less than a week after being released from rehab, with cameras following him to film his new show. "It will show him getting back to his regular life," an insider told Radar. He joined Keeping Up with the Kardashians after meeting and marrying Khloe Kardashian and even had his own spin-off with his wife, but then his life soon spiraled out of control and he lost his basketball career and his wife.
Kardashian's ex-husband seemed to rebound as the tape was rolling, but the source told Radar there are already fears for his sobriety. "The show will show positive changes in Lamar's life, but if he relapses or struggles that will be shown too," the insider said. He was in rehab for less than a month.
Odom spent almost a month in a San Diego rehab treatment center, but the day he was released he started filming the show. "Lamar is all about business now," the source told Radar. "He wants to work again. He needs to stay busy."
The former basketball star hit a low point after overdosing in a Vegas brothel in 2015. "Lamar really has addiction issues," the insider said. "He may not have solved them in this short trip to rehab. But he's trying."
Do you think Lamar should be filming so soon after rehab? Sound off in comments below.
