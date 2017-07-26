‘Vanderpump’ Shocker! Katie Maloney & Lala Kent Call Truce After Epic Feud

Lala Kent
and Katie Maloney
finally buried their hatchet, and RadarOnline.com has all the details! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Vanderpump Rules stars’ feud.
Maloney, 30, and Kent, 26, posed for a photo together during their cast trip to Playa del Carmen, Mexico. "This is a first... but hey, chemistry is chemistry," Maloney wrote alongside the snap.
Kent and Maloney have been at war since Kent misbehaved at Maloney's engagement party and "fat shamed" the SURver in between seasons four and five of the show. Then, she commented on Maloney's lack of a "summer body" in the season five premiere episode.
Now, everyone is getting along abroad!
Schwartz, Peter Madrigal and James Kennedy hung out in the airport before their flight to Mexico.
Tom Sandoval zoned out on the flight – but he still rocked his signature style.
Doute, 34, and Schroeder, 29, even sat with Kent for drinks!
Ariana Madix chatted up with Kent as well.
Marie and Brittany Cartwright posed for selfies during the trip.
And of course, Jax Taylor came along too.
