‘Vanderpump’ Shocker! Katie Maloney & Lala Kent Call Truce After Epic Feud

The Bravo stars have been at war for years.

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney finally buried their hatchet, and RadarOnline.com has all the details! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Vanderpump Rules stars’ feud.

Maloney, 30, and Kent, 26, posed for a photo together during their cast trip to Playa del Carmen, Mexico. "This is a first... but hey, chemistry is chemistry," Maloney wrote alongside the snap.
Kent and Maloney have been at war since Kent misbehaved at Maloney's engagement party and "fat shamed" the SURver in between seasons four and five of the show. Then, she commented on Maloney's lack of a "summer body" in the season five premiere episode.
Maloney and her "Witches of WeHo" squad (Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute) teamed up against Kent during season five, and caused her to quit instead of confronting rumors that she was dating a married man.
Kent apologized to Tom Schwartz's wife during the reunion, but the Utah beauties still had a rocky relationship as Kent teamed up with Scheana Marie to take Maloney, Schroeder and Doute down.
Now, everyone is getting along abroad!
Schwartz, Peter Madrigal and James Kennedy hung out in the airport before their flight to Mexico.
Tom Sandoval zoned out on the flight – but he still rocked his signature style.
Doute, 34, and Schroeder, 29, even sat with Kent for drinks!
Ariana Madix chatted up with Kent as well.
Marie and Brittany Cartwright posed for selfies during the trip.
And of course, Jax Taylor came along too.
Are you shocked by Maloney and Kent's truce? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

