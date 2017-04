Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were spotted making out on the set of their upcoming movie musical remake , A Star Is Born, on Tuesday.

And they seemed to be enjoying it too!

Of course, Cooper just said hello to fatherhood for the first time.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga called it quits with her fiancélast year, and has been on the dating scene ever since

