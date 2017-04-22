1 of 7
Kylie Jenner's plan to make ex Tyga jealous may have just backfired, as he was already spotted moving on with another babe who looks just like her!
The 27-year-old rapper was seen getting to know another brunette beauty this week, Jordan Ozuna, just weeks after him and Kylie pulled the plug on their two-year on-off romance.
Previous reports revealed the rumored rebound was not only a Hooters girl at one point, but also walked in Kanye West's Yeezy 3 fashion show at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The rumors only escalated when Tyga was spotted just one day later, leaving a Chanel store with a pricey gift in hand.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tyga has been wrapped up in all kinds of turmoil lately — most recently, getting handcuffed outside a club while trying to deal with a financial crisis.
There's buzz that the reason he keeps crawling back to the youngest Keeping Up With The Kardashians members is because she's been known to clean up his legal nightmares. Do you think Kylie and Tyga are over for good this time? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: