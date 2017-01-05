1 of 10

Kylie Jenner is not letting stepmom duties cramp her style! She went all out while on a Mexican vacation with boyfriend, Tyga and his four-year-old son, King Cairo, baring her buns and boobs like she was hanging with her friends. Click through 9 sun-soaked photos to see Jenner get raunchy on the beach in beautiful Puerto Vallarta!

FameFlynet FameFlynet Kim Kardashian, 36, relaxed prior to her robbery in Paris. The home belongs to Girls Gone Wild exec Joe Francis, a family friend. KUWTK cameras were rolling as the reality teen queen frolicked in next to nothing at the same tropical resort where her sister,, 36, relaxed prior to her robbery in Paris. The home belongs to Girls Gone Wild exec, a family friend.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Jenner and BFF, Jordyn Woods, wore matching mesh bathing suits to give their fans more of what they want! Woods showed why she recently landed a plus-size modeling contract.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Was Jenner celebrating the news that she made Forbes magazine's 30 Under 30 list of high earners?

FameFlynet FameFlynet Photographed here with a drink in one hand and King Cairo in the other, a source close to the reality star said, “Kylie is really trying hard to be a good stepmom to King.”

FameFlynet FameFlynet “She knows how important it is to Tyga that she and King have a good relationship,” the insider told Radar.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Blac Chyna, 28, dated Tyga before becoming engaged to Jenner’s older brother, Rob Kardashian, 29 – who fathered her new baby daughter, Dream! Needless to say, Jenner and Chyna’s long-standing feud has kept King’s mother,, 28, dated Tyga before becoming engaged to Jenner’s older brother,, 29 – who fathered her new baby daughter,! Needless to say, Jenner and Chyna’s long-standing feud has kept fans coming back for more

FameFlynet FameFlynet After a day in the sun, Jenner put on some clothes to head out for a night on the town! Now that Kim has debuted a more toned-down style, Jenner is stepping up.