AKM-GSI

Kylie and Tyga just split earlier this month, and the music festival in Indio, California, was their first major run-in since. "Kylie seemed desperate to avoid Tyga all weekend," an eyewitness told Radar about the 19-year-old reality star and her 27-year-old ex. "She was hanging with her friend Jordyn Woods on the festival grounds and the two of them had two huge hunky bodyguards shielding them whenever they went out into the crowd."