Coachella 2017 was the most awkward festival ever for Kendall and Kylie Jenner and RadarOnlline.com has all the details! Click through the gallery to find out who was on the receiving end of the girls’ serious shade.
Kylie and Tyga just split earlier this month, and the music festival in Indio, California, was their first major run-in since. "Kylie seemed desperate to avoid Tyga all weekend," an eyewitness told Radar about the 19-year-old reality star and her 27-year-old ex. "She was hanging with her friend Jordyn Woods on the festival grounds and the two of them had two huge hunky bodyguards shielding them whenever they went out into the crowd."
Kendall Jenner joined her younger sister at the Revolve Festival where they were absolute divas. “They rolled with a huge crew and their security wouldn’t let anyone near them,” another eyewitness said. Kendall cooled down in the hot desert by eating a Bai popsicle.
But Tyga wasn’t the only one Kylie was avoiding over the weekend. A source told Radar that her mother’s ex-boyfriend Corey Gamble, attended the same Revolve Festival party on April 16, 2017, but he never spoke to the teen or her sister. “Corey stayed away from the girls the whole time,” the spy said.
As for the rapper, he didn't seem to be in a rush to replace the KUWTK star. "Tyga didn't really hang out with other girls at the festival," the insider told Radar. "He was with a crew of all guys."
