Kylie Jenner is ready to ditch on-off boyfriend Tyga yet again, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend, Tyga, 27, have had more than their fair share of highs and lows over the past year. According to a family insider, they are at another low point after their most recent tropical getaway!

Tyga has been giving Kylie a really hard time lately, calling her fake and saying that she has no loyalty to him anymore," a Kardashian family insider told Radar.

But after their trip to Mexico earlier this month, "she is in complete control of their relationship now and she always tells Tyga that he needs her more than she needs him," the insider added.

"She absolutely loves the attention that she gets from men and he hates it," the source continued. "But the more he yells at her about it, the more sexy selfies she posts."

"All that Tyga wants is for Kylie to calm down and concentrate on their relationship ," said the insider.

As Radar previously reported, Jenner's booming make-up empire has made her a fortune over the past few years! "Tyga thinks that all Kylie cares about right now is herself and her makeup business and he is right," the insider added.