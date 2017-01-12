1 of 8
Kylie Jenner is ready to ditch on-off boyfriend Tyga yet again, an insider told RadarOnline.com. Click through for the latest on their rocky relationship!
As Radar has reported, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend, Tyga, 27, have had more than their fair share of highs and lows over the past year. According to a family insider, they are at another low point after their most recent tropical getaway!
Tyga has been giving Kylie a really hard time lately, calling her fake and saying that she has no loyalty to him anymore," a Kardashian family insider told Radar.
But after their trip to Mexico earlier this month, "she is in complete control of their relationship now and she always tells Tyga that he needs her more than she needs him," the insider added.
