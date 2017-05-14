1 of 7
Kylie Jenner is moving at lightening speed with her new rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, so much that she's already met his parents. But is she secretly rushing her new man to propose just to get back at Tyga?
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Jenner and her ex's rocky relationship was plagued by cheating rumors during their three years together, but Jenner ultimately got fed up after Tyga, 27, refused to get down on one knee.
She didn't waste too many tears after she dumped him last month, though. Just days later, she was spotted getting cozy with Scott, 25, at Coachella.
Radar readers know that Jenner's family has tried for years to get her to break it off with Tyga, who carried a bad reputation for them with his debt and legal run-ins.
But has she traded in one bad-news boyfriend for another? New reports surfaced Sunday, May 14, that Scott was arrested for stirring up a riot in Arkansas the night before.
He was reportedly released late Saturday night without bail and only got a slap on the hand for endangering welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct.
Do you think Jenner is in a hurry to marry her new boyfriend?
