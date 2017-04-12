1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kylie Jenner got the last laugh at the PrettyLittleThing campaign launch on April 11! Click through these seven slides to get the latest on the lip kit queen's breakup from got the last laugh at the PrettyLittleThing campaign launch on April 11! Click through these seven slides to get the latest on the lip kit queen's breakup from Tyga

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Jenner, 19, walked the red carpet — in terrifying purple boots!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived solo, but her ex-boyfriend Tyga was nearby.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The 27-year-old rapper was taken into custody around 2 a.m. after a night of partying, the LAPD confirmed to RadarOnline. He was pulled over after leaving Avenue Nightclub in Hollywood, and was asked to perform a field sobriety test.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Tyga was transported to the police station, where he was deemed sober — but not a clean driver.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI He was cited for driving with temporary license plates, cops told Radar.