1 of 8
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kylie Jenner got the last laugh at the PrettyLittleThing campaign launch on April 11! Click through these seven slides to get the latest on the lip kit queen's breakup from Tyga.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Jenner, 19, walked the red carpet — in terrifying purple boots!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived solo, but her ex-boyfriend Tyga was nearby.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The 27-year-old rapper was taken into custody around 2 a.m. after a night of partying, the LAPD confirmed to RadarOnline. He was pulled over after leaving Avenue Nightclub in Hollywood, and was asked to perform a field sobriety test.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Tyga was transported to the police station, where he was deemed sober — but not a clean driver.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
He was cited for driving with temporary license plates, cops told Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jenner and Tyga broke up last month after he refused to propose to her.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Do you think Jenner and Tyga will get back together after his police incident? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: