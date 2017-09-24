Kylie Jenner Baby Daddy Travis Scott Parties With Scott Disick

Kylie Jenner's baby daddy Travis Scott is truly keeping up with the Kardashians! The rapper partied with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick in Miami and then flew to Las Vegas to perform -- with Kylie watching backstage in a whirlwind s baby daddt is truly keeping up with the! The rapper partied withexin Miami and then flew to Las Vegas to perform -- with Kylie watching backstage in a whirlwind weekend following her pregnancy news . Scroll down Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Scott is getting lots of attention now that he's been named as the father of Kylie's child. The daughter of Kris and Bruce/now Caitlyn Jenner is just 20 years old. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Welcome to the family! The rapper, 25, started a bromance with Disick on Saturday by hanging out with the notorious party boy at LIV Fountainbleau in Miami, Florida. Disick has been canoodling with model Sofia Richie all over Miami this week. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Disick was happy to pose for pictures at the Miami club with Scott, who is expecting with Kylie after they only dated for five months. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Scott and Scott! It was a guys' night out for Disick and his pals and Scott and his friends in Miami on Saturday. But busy rapper Scott had to leave for another engagement—his 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Appearance in Las Vegas. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The "Antidote" singer performed at the T-Mobile arena in front of an enthusiastic crowd. He appeared to be ecstatic after news broke that he and Kylie are expecting a child together. Photo credit: Getty Images

Onlookers spotted Kylie backstage, wearing an oversized sweatshirt and cheering on her man. She flew from L.A. to Las Vegas on Saturday and smiled for photographers but remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sources close to Scott have said he and Kylie are expecting a baby girl. Photo credit: INSTAR Images