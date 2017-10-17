Inside Kylie’s Reality TV Baby Special: The Shocking Drama Fans Will Watch Unfold!

Kris Jenner
always knows how to turn family drama into gold! As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the momager is planning to capture 20-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner’s shocking pregnancy on camera
, and plans to expose the footage to millions of fans. Find out the exclusive details about the unborn baby’s TV arrival.
Photo credit: Backgrid/Getty
“Kris is planning a Kylie baby special,” an insider spilled to Radar. The barely legal star is expecting her first child with bad boy rapper Travis Scott, but hasn't confirmed the shocking news publicly — yet.
The momager filmed the family's reaction to the leaked news on camera, but “the family found out long before that,” the source revealed.
“Kris has a ton of footage about Kylie being pregnant
. It was so shocking but she realized it could be ratings gold, unlike Kylie’s spin off show that was totally boring,” the source said.
"Kylie can say no at any time to her mom, but she's fully on board with everything her mom wants to do," the source told Radar. "She's just excited about the baby."