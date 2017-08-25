Kylie Jenner Flashes Nipples In X-Rated Photoshoot

As Radar exclusively reported in 2015, Jenner has always wanted to show off her breasts to the public
. When she was 18, she even planned to release a sex tape to gain her more attention, just like it did big sister Kim Kardashian
! “She is going to bare her breasts and is excited at allowing the world to see them because they really are so perfect,” a source claimed. “She loves her boobs and cannot wait to show off her smoking body without any clothes on
.” Her dream has finally come true! What do you think of Jenner’s racy and gorgeous photo shoot for V Magazine?
Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.