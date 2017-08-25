Kylie Jenner Flashes Nipples In X-Rated Photoshoot thumbnail

Kylie Jenner Flashes Nipples In X-Rated Photoshoot

The reality star went nearly nude following her latest TV flop.

In her most recent act of nudity, Kylie Jenner flashed her nipples in an ultra-revealing photo shoot for V Magazine, RadarOnline.com has learned. On their Twitter, the publication shared steamy pics of the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul sensually posing for the cameras in a sheer yellow one-piece and sparkly blue eye shadow. She rocked a blonde mane and a bright pink lip for the X-rated snaps. Click through to see more!
In a barely-there yellow see-through one-piece, Jenner left very little to the imagination. The star posed seductively under the spotlight, displaying her enviable figure and dangerous curves while in metallic heels. A close up snap showed her nipples in the same vibrant outfit. A delicate yellow bracelet adorned her bare arm, as she caressed her lips ad flashed her lashes at the camera.
In another, more ethereal look, Jenner wore a lacy pink floral dress and metallic mouthpiece atop her famous lips.
Like a spring goddess, Jenner was a bombshell in front of the cameras for her latest shoot.
In another sensual look, she rocked a sheer black top and pearl necklace. Her nude body glowed below as she stared off into the distance.
A vision in red, Jenner continued to stun in the risqué photo shoot, getting steamier with every shot. Life a fairy dancer on fire, the reality star flipped her hair as the mesh dress draped around her curvy body.
As Radar exclusively reported in 2015, Jenner has always wanted to show off her breasts to the public. When she was 18, she even planned to release a sex tape to gain her more attention, just like it did big sister Kim Kardashian! "She is going to bare her breasts and is excited at allowing the world to see them because they really are so perfect," a source claimed. "She loves her boobs and cannot wait to show off her smoking body without any clothes on." Her dream has finally come true! What do you think of Jenner's racy and gorgeous photo shoot for V Magazine? Sound off in the comments below.

