1 of 8
Kylie Jenner is getting called out for her lack of creativity behind her famous cosmetic brand, but her apology may have come a little too late for the artist she allegedly stole from!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
According to previous reports, the photographer, who has a half-million Instagram followers, slapped the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star with a lawsuit last November for copyright infringement.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Since then, it appears Jenner has finally come clean about snatching the artwork. Tyga's girlfriend re-posted the same dripping lips collage that she go her in trouble last year, but this time giving a special call out to Haggerty: "This is everything. Check out the wonderful makeup art of @vladaumua!"
Getty Images
Getty Images
As RadarOnline.com reported, this isn't the first time Jenner has been dragged into a legal nightmare with her makeup brand. Earlier last year in April, her factory's employees blasted her for the lip line's ingredients making them sick . Then, another bombshell came around the bend when Jenner was again blamed for ripping off her lip kit formula. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: