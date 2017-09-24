Close To You! Kylie Jenner Jets Into Vegas To Be With Travis Scott – See Photos thumbnail

SIN CITY TRIP

Close To You! Kylie Jenner Jets Into Vegas To Be With Travis Scott – See Photos

Flies to Vegas to see him at iHeartRadio Music Festival.

By
Posted on
Close To You! Kylie Jenner Jets Into Vegas To Be With Travis Scott – See Photos thumbnail
View gallery 8
BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner jetted to Las Vegas to be with her reported ‘baby daddy’ Travis Scott. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more images.

Close To You! Kylie Jenner Jets Into Vegas To Be With Travis Scott – See Photos
1 of 8
Kylie Jenner jetted to Las Vegas to be with her reported 'baby daddy' Travis Scott. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more images.
The 20-year-old jetted to Sin City and was spotted wearing an oversize shirt and pvc pants as she made her way to see her rapper boyfriend perform.
Scott, 24, was playing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival after jetting in from Miami.
It has been a busy weekend for the reality star after news broke that she was reportedly pregnant with a baby daughter on Friday.
So far, her famous family have stayed tight-lipped about the news with her mom Kris Jenner claiming that she was surprised at the story.
Kylie also celebrated her friend Jordyn Woods 20th birthday this weekend by gifting her a new SUV before takng her to Las Vegas.
Since the news broke Kylie has been wearing loose fitting clothes amid rumors that she is three to four months pregnant and expecting a baby girl with rapper her boyfriend of just four months.
Kylie was back on social media this weekend too. Interestingly, she posted one image from Vegas wearing a white robe tied tightly around her stomach as she posed with a group of girlfriends. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments