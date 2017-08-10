Kylie Flaunts Curves In Racy Bikini Pics & Parties After Spinoff Flop thumbnail

Kylie Flaunts Curves In Racy Bikini Pics & Parties After Spinoff Flop

The makeup mogul turns 20, poses with sisters amid reality TV fail.

It’s Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday and the reality star is doing nothing but enjoying her life and flaunting her body after her devastating spinoff flop, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The youngest Jenner, who debuted her new show The Life of Kylie this past Sunday, shared two hot snaps of herself lounging in the sun while busting out of her teeny tan bikini. As Radar revealed, the makeup mogul’s show only drew in half the viewers that her brother’s Rob & Chyna spinoff did! While sources close to the star said she was “devastated” by the outcome, Kylie seems to be doing just fine in recent snaps. Take a look!
Flawless as ever, Kylie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking sultry and curvy while enjoying the sun’s rays at her mom’s California mansion. Her bust spilled out of the barely-there top as she posed for the sexy pic.
She was pictured lounging on a beach chair next to the pool in Kris Jenner’s, 61, home as her assets were completely exposed in the teeny tan bikini. As fans know, Kylie has previously flaunted her bikini body in various social media posts. She has never been shy about her stunning Hollywood looks.
As Radar reported, Kylie's newly released reality show The Life of Kylie was a major fail in terms of viewership and positive feedback. "After reading some of the reviews, Kylie just realized how far removed from reality she really is," a source said.
Wednesday night, Kylie’s family threw her a glitzy party for her 20th birthday. She smiled sweetly as she posed with sister Khloé Kardashian, 33, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kendall Jenner, 21, during the midnight bash. The famous sisters looked sexy and happy as they each rocked outfits true to their own personal style.
In an all-white outfit, Kylie ate candy as she posed for a photo with supermodel sister Kendall, who looked glamorous as per usual, in all black.
Best friend Jordyn Woods, 19, who appears with Kylie in her new show, posed next to the cake – which was printed with the birthday girl’s silly face.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star danced with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, during the party, as her sisters filmed her on Snapchat.
In true Kardashian fashion, a nude ice sculpture of Kylie was put as a centerpiece in one of the tables.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a snap after the party thanking all her “besties for this cute night.” Do you think she is still hurt about her show’s dreadful ratings? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

