Kylie Jenner was spotted filming her new reality series Life of Kylie in West Hollywood on Wednesday, donning a risqué sports bra and skintight shorts — see the photos!
The 19-year-old wasn't afraid to show off her curves in public.
Meanwhile, as Radar exclusively reported, Jenner is getting her very own show — time to move over, Kim!
E! officially announced the upcoming docu-series, Life of Kylie, earlier this month, offering a brand new "glimpse" into the starlet's extraordinary life.
“Kylie is so excited,” a source previously told Radar, adding that the show will focus on the Lip Kit creator’s growing empire. “It’s going to be all about building her business, and hiring people for her team.”
Momager Kris Jenner was quick to congratulate her youngest daughter on Twitter, dubbing herself as a "proud mama."
"These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans," Kylie, who recently split from boyfriend Tyga, told E! of the series. "This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends."
In addition to her cosmetics brands, Jenner recently launched a clothing and accessories line on The Kylie Shop.
As Radar previously reported, the youngest Kardashian sibling has been gunning for her own show for years— and especially wanted to break free from her A-list supermodel sister Kendall's shadow.
