Once again, Kylie Jenner has the Internet buzzing over a possible boob job, revealing a much larger chest size in a series of recent photos.
The crazy part is, the 19-year-old still insists her growing bust is purely hormonal.
A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
After posting photos of her eye-popping curves, fans began demanding to know the "cost of her implants," with many claiming she "ruined her body."
A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
Jenner addressed rumors back in August in a lengthy rant on her website, saying: "No, people — I haven't gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I've gotten older, I've gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I've definitely filled out."
In the past, Jenner has been pegged with plenty of boob job rumors. "Kylie appears to have undergone a breast augmentation, going from a B to a D cup in size," Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated the star, told RadarOnline.com in April 2015.
Even just three weeks ago, Kylie boasted a much smaller chest size. Do you think she had a boob job? Let us know in the comments below.
