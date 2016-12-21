1 of 6

Once again, Kylie Jenner has the Internet buzzing over a possible boob job, revealing a much larger chest size in a series of recent photos.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:21am PST The crazy part is, the 19-year-old still insists her growing bust is purely hormonal.

🎁 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:17pm PST Jenner addressed rumors back in August in a lengthy rant on her website, saying: "No, people — I haven't gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I've gotten older, I've gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I've definitely filled out."

Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated the star, told RadarOnline.com in April 2015. "Kylie appears to have undergone a breast augmentation, going from a B to a D cup in size,"