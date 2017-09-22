It’s A Cover Up! Kylie’s Clever Tricks To Hide Baby Bump — Secret’s Out Now!

Never one to hide her fabulous body, Kylie Jenner
has been covering up her curves for the past couple months leading up to the bombshell reports she’s pregnant
with Travis Scott’s
baby. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see how the reality star has been trying to hide the big news.
Sources revealed on Friday Jenner, 20, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of only five months
. On the same day the news was uncovered, the reality star shared this photo on Snapchat hiding her alleged baby belly under a massive shirt.
Hiding something? Here she is just three days ago covering up her tummy.
The normally scantily clad star was even caught on camera by paparazzi donning oversized garb.
Jenner also shared this cryptic image on her Instagram account completely covered from head to toe.
As Radar previously reported, pals close to the couple claim Jenner began blabbing to friends about her bun-in-the-oven earlier this month while attending the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA.
What’s more she’s also been posting old photos on Instagram.
What are you hiding under there, Ky?
Jenner, who is never shy to show off her lady lumps, continues to refuse to show her tummy, and instead has reverted to butt shots!
Even more peculiar, body proud Jenner has been posting current shots of herself from the chest up.
Do you think Kylie is doing a good job hiding her alleged pregnancy. Sound off in the comments!