1 of 8

Kyle Richards enjoyed a PDA-packed getaway with her husband, Mauricio Umanksy, and their kids in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Tuesday — see the photos!

Kyle Richards is looking good!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shied away from the sun near a cabana with her real estate tycoon husband Mauricio.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Look away kids! Richards copped a feel of her hubby's butt in the process.

Meanwhile, Umanksy, 46, wore navy swimming trunks with red and white stripes.