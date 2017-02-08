1 of 8
Kyle Richards enjoyed a PDA-packed getaway with her husband, Mauricio Umanksy, and their kids in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Tuesday — see the photos!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shied away from the sun near a cabana with her real estate tycoon husband Mauricio.
He seemed to think she looked good too, planting a big kiss on the 48-year-old.
Look away kids! Richards copped a feel of her hubby's butt in the process.
For their fun day in the sun, the RHOBH regular donned a colorful cover-up over a black bikini.
