1 of 10

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The black widow Kardashian women strike again! Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are all having serious relationship drama, RadarOnline.com has learned. So when it came time for the family vacation to Costa Rica this weekend, they left their men behind! Click through to find out why Kanye West, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson were all NOT invited to paradise.

Kim, 36, boarded a private jet out of Van Nuys, Calif., on Thursday with her two kids – North, 2, and Saint West, 1 – in tow. But where’s her hubby, West?

“Kim told Kanye that she did not want him to go on vacation with her and the family because she wanted a break from him and just wanted to spend time with her sisters,” a Kardashian family insider told Radar. “She told him to just stay and focus on his work."

According to the source, “Kourtney disinvited Scott from this trip because he has been too much for her to handle lately and she needs to get away as well and just be with her family. This is the first time in forever that she and Kim and Khloe are getting to spend some real quality time together. She did not want to babysit Scott when she already has three kids to take care of.”

Khloe, 32, also jetted out of L.A. yesterday – without her new man, NBA star, Tristan Thompson! Could the reason Khlo-money left her man at home have anything to do with the fact that he had a son with his ex-girlfriend shortly after they started dating?

Jordy Craig – who just gave birth to his son, Prince, in Dec. 2016. “Tristan’s done everything he can to convince Khloe he’s not attached to Jordy, As Radar reported, Khloe “has broken down several times” over Thompson’s relationship with ex-girlfriend,– who just gave birth to his son,, in Dec. 2016. “Tristan’s done everything he can to convince Khloe he’s not attached to Jordy, but it’s the kid Khloe can’t deal with ,” an insider previously claimed.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI One KUWTK family member who DID bring her man-candy was momager, Kris Jenner, 61. Corey Gamble looked thrilled to be tagging along.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kendall Jenner, opted out of the family getaway, the other Jenner, Kylie, did go. King Cairo! Clearly, Kylie and Kris did not get the “no man” memo! Although Kris’s 21-year-old supermodel daughter,, opted out of the family getaway, the other Jenner, Kylie, did go. And she brought her rapper boyfriend, Tyga , 27, as well as Tyga’s four-year-old son,! Clearly, Kylie and Kris did not get the “no man” memo!