"[paid for her to have implants, which she desperately wanted – the first pair replaced with a bigger second pair – because that's what many of her friends were getting, and Kris, mother of four, wanted to look hot, desirable, and porn-girlish just like them," he wrote. "And in that eighties go-go-era in Kris's circle of trophy wives and high-end-escort-like-girlfriends, all of them, she noted, 'wanted to have big, enormous boobs.'"