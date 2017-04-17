1 of 8
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kris Jenner is not handling her split with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble well, sources exclusively tell RadarOnline.com. Yesterday, the 61-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager was ditched by her longtime love, and attended daughter Kim Kardashian's Easter soiree alone! Click through 7 sad photos of the matriarch drowning her sorrows.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kris arrived alone to 36-year-old beauty Kim's Easter holiday party. As Radar was the first to report, she recently split from her longtime boyfriend Corey, 33.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"Kris and Corey are definitely on a break and it might be permanent," a source close to the Kardashian clan said. "He completely ditched her on Easter."
As fans know, Kris and Corey have spent nearly every holiday together after the two became an item in 2014, one year after she split from ex Caitlyn, 67, who was then known as Bruce.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
According to the insider, "Corey did not want to be grilled by the family, and wanted no part in Kim's get together!"
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Possibly to cope with the pain, Krisn"was chugging wine and champagne yesterday, and the family is really worried about her," the insider told Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Do you think that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble should work things out, or is the 'KUWTK' momager better off alone? Sound off in the comments. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: