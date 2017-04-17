1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kris Jenner is not handling her split with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble well, Kim Kardashian's Easter soiree alone! Click through 7 sad photos of the matriarch drowning her sorrows. is not handling her split with longtime boyfriendwell, sources exclusively tell RadarOnline.com . Yesterday, the 61-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager was ditched by her longtime love, and attended daughter's Easter soiree alone! Click through 7 sad photos of the matriarch drowning her sorrows.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kris arrived alone to 36-year-old beauty Kim's Easter holiday party. As Radar was the first to report, she recently split from her longtime boyfriend Corey, 33.

As fans know, Kris and Corey have spent nearly every holiday together after the two became an item in 2014, one year after she split from ex Caitlyn, 67, who was then known as Bruce.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI According to the insider, "Corey did not want to be grilled by the family, and wanted no part in Kim's get together!"