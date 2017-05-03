1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "They are legitimately worried about her, and they do not want her to be alone right now," said source.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kourtney, But according to the pal, Kim Khloe and the gang are having a difficult time finding a suitable mate for their cougar mother. "Kris has a very specific type now, which is basically just young and hot!" the friend explained.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "They would all love to see their mom date someone more age-appropriate and have even been looking into guys that she was interested in prior to marrying Caitlyn ," the source told Radar. "But that is not what Kris wants!"

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "She loves being a cougar and knows that she can basically get any guy that she wants because of who she is," the insider added.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As previously reported, Jenner ended her longtime relationship with Gamble, 35, so that she would have more time to focus on the family's failing reality show, KUWTK. Since the breakup , the momager is said to be on the verge of a "major meltdown !"