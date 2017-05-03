1 of 8
She's not getting any younger! It's been less than two months since Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner, 61, split from longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that her kids are "desperately" trying to set her up with Mr. Right — or, at the very least, Mr. Right Now!
"Kris' kids are desperately trying to set her up with a man to take her mind off of Corey," a Kardashian family insider said.
"They are legitimately worried about her, and they do not want her to be alone right now," said source.
"They would all love to see their mom date someone more age-appropriate and have even been looking into guys that she was interested in prior to marrying Caitlyn," the source told Radar. "But that is not what Kris wants!"
"She loves being a cougar and knows that she can basically get any guy that she wants because of who she is," the insider added.
As previously reported, Jenner ended her longtime relationship with Gamble, 35, so that she would have more time to focus on the family's failing reality show, KUWTK. Since the breakup, the momager is said to be on the verge of a "major meltdown !"
Do you think that Kris Jenner should be dating, or should she take some time to focus on her family? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
