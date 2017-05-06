1 of 8
Kris Jenner is off the market again as it’s obvious she’s reunited with ex Corey Gamble. See the new photos of the pair packing on the PDA again on the red carpet.
The 61-year-old and Gamble, 33, were spotted walking the red carpet for the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5.
This is the first time the pair has been seen together since their dramatic split two months ago — and it appeared Gamble couldn’t wait to get his hands back on the momager’s assets!
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch didn’t handle the breakup too well — even though she was the one who pulled the plug to focus on the family’s failing reality show.
They first became a couple in 2014, just one year after Jenner split from Caitlyn, 67, who was then known as Bruce. Fans know that the duo did everything together, including spending every holiday and going on international romantic getaways.
But after the split, the Kardashian clan began to fear for their mom, especially after she was caught “chugging wine and champagne” at Kim’s family Easter party.
“The family is really worried about her,” a Kardashian insider told Radar over Easter weekend. “They feel that the breakup and bombing KUWTK ratings are going to push her over the edge.”
Despite her kids attempting to hook her up with a man closer to her age, it seems Jenner has returned to her cougar ways with Gamble.
