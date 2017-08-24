Kourtney & Younes Run Into Justin Bieber At Church – Days After Sofia Richie Scandal thumbnail

Shocking Photos

Kourtney & Younes Run Into Justin Bieber At Church – Days After Sofia Richie Scandal

Ex-lovers, sloppy seconds and rumored flings: could this run-in get any more awkward?

By
Posted on
Kourtney & Younes Run Into Justin Bieber At Church – Days After Sofia Richie Scandal thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Kourtney & Younes Run Into Justin Bieber At Church – Days After Sofia Richie Scandal
1 of 9
Kourtney Kardashian was just spotted taking much-younger boy toy Younes Bendjima to church, days after his mysterious date with teen model Sofia Richie, RadarOnline.com has learned. The KUWTK star’s alleged former fling, Justin Bieber was also there! As far as awkward run-ins go, this may be at the top of the Hollywood list! As readers know, Sofia dated the “Sorry” singer for a brief time, after he was rumored to be hooking up with Kourtney, 38. Now passionately religious, Justin, 23, has been spotted hanging around the Kardashian-Jenner clan many a time in the past few months, after his split from Sofia, 19. Lionel Richie’s wild daughter, however, has not tired of Kourtney’s sloppy seconds, as she first angered fans when she was spotted flaunting some steamy PDA with Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick, 33, on a luxury yacht in Europe. Most recently, she was also pictured looking flirty during an intimate lunch date with Younes, 24. Kourtney has not commented on the incident, but if true, Younes surely had a whole lot to confess on his recent church visit.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The mom-of-three looked smoking in a simple black, white and denim ensemble as she walked into the notorious Beverly Hills church with her beau.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Wearing matching metallic bomber jackets, the famous duo looked adorable and in love. As a source claimed to HollywoodLife.com, “Dating Younes has given Kourtney a much-needed new lease on life.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Justin sported a pair of hipster glasses as he joined his pals for the service. According to various sources, the pop star has ditched his party life ever since he turned to God.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Justin has stopped talking to a lot of his friends,” a source told NaughtyGossip.com. “He seems to have cut everyone out of his life except his pastor.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Younes – who was pictured holding hands over lunch with Sofia just weeks after getting back together with Kourtney– seemed unfazed by the drama.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Sofia is doing this for one reason and one reason only – to get even at Kourtney,” stated a source. As insiders have claimed, Justin dumped Sofia after a romantic trip to Mexico, saying he was back to hooking up with Kourtney. Sofia was “devastated!”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think things are awkward between these A-listers? Sound off in the comment below.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments