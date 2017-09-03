Kourtney Kardashian And Toyboy Younes Bendjima Pack On The PDA!

Kourtney Kardashian behaved like a teenager at the fair. As Radar's pictures show, the reality TV star, 38, packed on the PDA with her toyboy lover Younes Benjima, 23, as the two made out at the annual Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off event on Friday night. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kardashian and her model boyfriend couldn't keep their hands off each other on a hot night in Malibu.

The two played a few carnival-style games before they started kissing while sitting on swings, onlookers said. The event included plenty of chili for fair-goers to sample, but Kourt and Younes appeared to have the hottest action! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney hit the cook-off again with her kids and a few friends on Saturday, but the night before, she had eyes only for Bendjima. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The star's baby daddy Scott Disick, 34, has claimed he's NOT a sex addict but was seen nearby with a mystery blonde this weekend. Both Kourtney and Disick have moved on from their troubled relationship that produced three kids. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sofia Richie. But the two seem to have gotten past the controversy by being in each other's arms on a very public Malibu date night! Sources thought Kourtney was headed for heartbreak when Bendjima was recently caught holding hands with. But the two seem to have gotten past the controversy by being in each other's arms on a very public Malibu date night! Photo credit: BACKGRID

But on Friday, they kept their love closer to home. Photo credit: BACKGRID