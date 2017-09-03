Kourtney Kardashian And Toyboy Younes Bendjima Pack On The PDA!

Kourtney Kardashian behaved like a teenager at the fair. As Radar's pictures show, the reality TV star, 38, packed on the PDA with her toyboy lover Younes Benjima, 23, as the two made out at the annual Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off event on Friday night. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more.
Kardashian and her model boyfriend couldn't keep their hands off each other on a hot night in Malibu.
The two played a few carnival-style games before they started kissing while sitting on swings, onlookers said. The event included plenty of chili for fair-goers to sample, but Kourt and Younes appeared to have the hottest action!
Kourtney hit the cook-off again with her kids and a few friends on Saturday, but the night before, she had eyes only for Bendjima.
But on Friday, they kept their love closer to home.
How serious will Kourtney get with Bendjima? The fun fling has been going on for months!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.