Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima Show PDA Love In Paris

Kourtney Kardashian and her toyboy beau Younes Bendjima are getting hotter, as new photos of the couple from Paris show. But it follows some incredibly awkward Scott Disick, is romancing Sofia Richie, just 19. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more! and her toyboy beauare getting hotter, as new photos of the couple from Paris show. But it follows some incredibly awkward Paris pictures that surfaced earlier of Bendjima avoiding Kardashian's kisses. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, and Bendjima, 24, donned their best duds to go to a Paris fashion show and visit the Montmarte district. With the male model hottie on her arm, cougar Kardashian is showing the world she doesn't mind that her ex,, is romancing, just 19. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!

Kardashian wore navy wide leg pants and Bendjima looked handsome in a gray coat as the two attended the Haider Ackermann show in Paris on Saturday.

The two look very much in love, holding hands and cuddling during their time in Paris. But was Kardashian posing with something to prove after earlier photos from Paris showed their romance might not be all that it seems?

Kourtney wore a pair of pointed court heels and flaunted her toned tummy in a cropped sweater during her romantic day with Bendjima. As Radar readers know, Kardashian and her boyfriend have shared a slew of holidays recently, including trips to Egypt and the Cannes Film Festival.

Kardashian's sisters Kylie and Khloe are pregnant and Kim is expecting via surrogate, but Kourtney, who already has three kids with her ex-boyfriend Disick, 34, shows no signs of pregnancy with her trim stomach. Will she have a fourth child one day?

Enjoying their time together, Kardashian and Bendjima were seen smiling and laughing in their day of PDA!

Bedjima, who has been linked to Kardashian since May, wore all black ensemble under his coat paired with a pair of high top sneakers.