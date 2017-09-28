Younes Bendjima Caught Avoiding GF Kourtney’s Kisses Amid Scott Disick Drama thumbnail

Trouble In Paradise?

Younes Bendjima Caught Avoiding GF Kourtney’s Kisses Amid Scott Disick Drama

These may be the couple’s most awkward photos yet.

Posted on
Kourtney Kardashian and model boyfriend Younes Bendjima were caught in an extremely awkward moment while attending a Champions League game at Parc des Princes Stadium! In recent photos, it actually seemed like the hunky boy toy was trying to avoid a kiss from his hot cougar girlfriend! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see them for yourself.

Just one day ago, Kourtney and Younes looked happy and in love while touring the streets of Paris for fashion week.

Today however, they may as well be strangers playing it off for the cameras!

While Kourtney seemed smitten with her 24-year-old beau, Younes seemed much more interested in his surroundings and paid little attention to his famous lady.

Has the drama between Kourtney, 38, and baby daddy Scott Disick, 34, gotten in the way of their relationship?

As Radar previously revealed, a source close to the “Lord” claimed he is only dating Sofia Richie to get back at his former lover.

He did, after all, proclaim his undying love for her on live TV.

“It is obvious to everyone that Scott ad Sofia are just using each other to get back at Kourtney. Sofia’s motivation is obviously Bieber and Scott is so jealous of Younes,” said the source.

Boy toy Younes was previously linked to Sofia, 19, as well, and infidelity rumors sparked when he was pictured on a romantic lunch date with her behind Kourtney’s back!

Since then, however, the teen and Scott have gone public with their controversial relationship, which certainly hasn’t helped in his custody battle with Kourtney.

As Radar readers know, Koutney and the rest of the Kardashian clan banned Scott from visiting Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick until he makes a change to his bizarre lifestyle.

Is the Kardashian drama too much for Younes Bendjima to handle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

