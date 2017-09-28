Younes Bendjima Caught Avoiding GF Kourtney’s Kisses Amid Scott Disick Drama

Kourtney Kardashian and model boyfriend Younes Bendjima were caught in an extremely awkward moment while attending a Champions League game at Parc des Princes Stadium! In recent photos, it actually seemed like the hunky boy toy was trying to avoid a kiss from his hot cougar girlfriend! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see them for yourself. Photo credit: MEGA

Just one day ago, Kourtney and Younes looked happy and in love while touring the streets of Paris for fashion week. Photo credit: MEGA

While Kourtney seemed smitten with her 24-year-old beau, Younes seemed much more interested in his surroundings and paid little attention to his famous lady. Photo credit: MEGA

Has the drama between Kourtney, 38, and baby daddy Scott Disick, 34, gotten in the way of their relationship? Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar previously revealed, a source close to the “Lord” claimed he is only dating Sofia Richie to get back at his former lover. Photo credit: MEGA

“It is obvious to everyone that Scott ad Sofia are just using each other to get back at Kourtney. Sofia’s motivation is obviously Bieber and Scott is so jealous of Younes,” said the source. Photo credit: MEGA

Boy toy Younes was previously linked to Sofia, 19, as well, and infidelity rumors sparked when he was pictured on a romantic lunch date with her behind Kourtney’s back Photo credit: MEGA

Since then, however, the teen and Scott have gone public with their controversial relationship, which certainly hasn’t helped in his custody battle with Kourtney Photo credit: MEGA

Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick until he makes a change to As Radar readers know, Koutney and the rest of the Kardashian clan banned Scott from visitinganduntil he makes a change to his bizarre lifestyle Photo credit: MEGA