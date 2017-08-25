Kourtney Takes The Plunge With Younes After Sofia Richie Cheating Scandal

Sofia Richie. Cheating rumors came after the 19-year-old Kourtney Kardashian was just spotted looking sexy in a plunging black dress while clubbing with her boy toy, Younes Bendjima . The 38-year-old cougar showed off her curves and cleavage in the revealing all-black ensemble as she Bendjima looked hunky in camo. Jet-black boot heels completed her late night look. As Radar readers know, the mother-of-three has recently been caught in what seems to be a vengeful love triangle between her, Bendjima and. Cheating rumors came after the 19-year-old was seen canoodling with Bendjima over lunch . Sources close to Richie have said she is flirting with Kardashian’s boy toy to get back at her for stealing Justin Bieber ! Kardashian, however, seems unfazed by the famous teen’s attempts at stealing her man. Click through to see photos of her latest date with Bendjima, 24. Photo credit: BACKGRID

On their latest club outing to Poppy Nightclub in West Hollywood, Kardashian looked gorgeous yet glum in her risqué ensemble. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple, who rekindled their romance after a brief split, did not seem cozy at all as they stepped out of their car and into the midnight hotspot. Photo credit: BACKGRID

They didn’t even look at each other, much less hold hands as photographers snapped their picture. Has Richie come between them? Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar reported , a source close to Richie claimed that the teen was doing everything she could to steal Bendjima away from her, especially since she allegedly took Bieber, 23, from her. “Sofia is doing this for one reason and one reason only – to get back at Kourtney,” said the insider. Richie was reportedly “devastated” when Bieber broke up with her to hook up with Kardashian, and now she’s seeking for revenge Photo credit: BACKGRID

With Richie nowhere to be seen, it seems this couple is flaunting their love all over town, amid the recent drama. Photo credit: BACKGRID