Kourtney Takes The Plunge With Younes After Sofia Richie Cheating Scandal

Kourtney Kardashian
was just spotted looking sexy in a plunging black dress while clubbing with her boy toy, Younes Bendjima
. The 38-year-old cougar showed off her curves and cleavage in the revealing all-black ensemble as she Bendjima looked hunky in camo. Jet-black boot heels completed her late night look. As Radar readers know, the mother-of-three has recently been caught in what seems to be a vengeful love triangle between her, Bendjima and Sofia Richie
. Cheating rumors came after the 19-year-old was seen canoodling with Bendjima over lunch
. Sources close to Richie have said she is flirting with Kardashian’s boy toy to get back at her for stealing Justin Bieber
! Kardashian, however, seems unfazed by the famous teen’s attempts at stealing her man. Click through to see photos of her latest date with Bendjima, 24.