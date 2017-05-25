1 of 11
Kourtney Kardashian was caught wearing a thong bikini as she sunbathed with sister Kendall Jenner and new boyfriend Younes Bendjima aboard a yacht in Cannes — see the streamy photos.
Kourtney just turned up the heat in her battle of the exes feud with Scott Disick, donning a sexy pink bikini while flaunting her new boy toy Younes Bendjima.
Meanwhile, sister Kendall's rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky joined the crew and seemed to be getting along with Bendjima.
Bottoms up!
As Radar readers know, Kourtney's ex Disick showed up in Cannes just hours after Kourtney, bringing much-younger hookup Bella Thorne.
A source insists that Disick only went to Cannes after seeing the photos of Kardashian and her new man looking loved-up in the same location.
To make matters worse, the insider dished that Kourtney even had to leave a club to avoid a run-in with Scott!
"She is completely creeped out by the fact that he is there and that he called her a cradle robber," the insider said of the former couple, who are clearly not on speaking terms.
According to a source close to Kourtney: "She actually really does like [Younes] and yes, she has met his mom and other family members. She is so into this dude and cannot stop talking about the rockstar sex they are having. Kourtney is not stupid, she knows when she is being used. And she also knows when a guy is into her for what he can get out of her. At the same time, this is a win-win situation for her. He makes her feel like she deserves to feel and that is something Scott simply could no longer do."
Asked if Scott was jealous for her fling, the insider said, “Scott does not give a f**k about anything other than himself and his booze.”
What do you think of Kourtney's butt-baring bikini? Let us know in the comments below!
