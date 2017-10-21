Traffic Stopper! Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Amazing Abs During Parking Trouble

Kourtney Kardashian
looked ‘abs-tastic’ this weekend. The famous reality star looked in great shape and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
The oldest Kardashian sister went on a coffee run in Beverly Hills with her pal Larsa Pippen and a male assistant.
Kourtney, 38, wore all white and her toned tummy was on full display although there was no sign of her beau Younes Bendjima
.
Her friend Larsa wore black workout clothes as the two women caught-up on all the latest gossip.
Kourtney looked in a relaxed mood despite the fact that her sister Kim Kardashian had endured a break-in at her Bel Air mansion.
Kourtney seemingly used her charms on the officer as she pleaded her case with a smile.
The reality star came under-fire recently from Sofia Richie for her latest remark claiming Scott Disick
was dating 'hookers' with the 20-year-old branding her a 'bitter old hag'.
