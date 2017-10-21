Traffic Stopper! Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Amazing Abs During Parking Trouble thumbnail

ABS-TASTIC

Traffic Stopper! Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Amazing Abs During Parking Trouble

Mom-of-three is in great shape as she runs foul of the law.

By
Posted on
Traffic Stopper! Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Amazing Abs During Parking Trouble thumbnail
View gallery 8
BACKGRID
Traffic Stopper! Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Amazing Abs During Parking Trouble
1 of 8
Kourtney Kardashian looked ‘abs-tastic’ this weekend. The famous reality star looked in great shape and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The oldest Kardashian sister went on a coffee run in Beverly Hills with her pal Larsa Pippen and a male assistant.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney, 38, wore all white and her toned tummy was on full display although there was no sign of her beau Younes Bendjima.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her friend Larsa wore black workout clothes as the two women caught-up on all the latest gossip.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney looked in a relaxed mood despite the fact that her sister Kim Kardashian had endured a break-in at her Bel Air mansion.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

But her day-out soured slightly when a parking enforcement officer pulled her up for placing her Aston Martin in a restricted spot.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney seemingly used her charms on the officer as she pleaded her case with a smile.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The reality star came under-fire recently from Sofia Richie for her latest remark claiming Scott Disick was dating 'hookers' with the 20-year-old branding her a 'bitter old hag'. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments