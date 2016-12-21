1 of 8
Kourtney Kardashian, is keeping her options open! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 37-year-old mother of three and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, have broken up yet again. But instead of sitting at home and sulking this Christmas, the hot mama is on the prowl. Click through 7 sexy photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to find out why she dumped Disick.
As fans know, Kardashian and Disick, 33, have been on-again, off-again for ten years. After recently reconciling, however, the parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4 and Reign, 2, decided to call it quits again!
"They are on another break," a Kardashian family insider revealed to Radar. "Kourtney and Scott could not agree on where their relationship was going, and both wanted completely different things in life. She wants to get married one day and have more kids, and Scott just really doesn't."
Kardashian isn't waiting for her longtime love to change. Last week, she was photographed hanging out with a much-younger male model – 18-year-old, Luke Sabbat!
Then, this week, the star was seen leaving SLS hotel with ANOTHER young man on her arm – 23-year-old cover boy Younes Bendjima! However, the source told Radar that all of these men are just pawns in her game.
"Kourtney is just having fun right now and she is tired of worry about what, or who, Scott is doing," the source explained. "She is going to continue to co-parent with him and, for the sake of their children, will always try to put up a good front."
Do you think that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should be together? Tell us your thoughts below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
