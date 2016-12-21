1 of 8

FameFlynet/Splash/AKM-GSI FameFlynet/Splash/AKM-GSI Kourtney Kardashian, is Scott Disick, have broken up yet again. But instead of sitting at home and sulking this Christmas, the hot mama is on the prowl. Click through 7 sexy photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to find out why she dumped Disick. , is keeping her options open ! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 37-year-old mother of three and her baby daddy,, have broken up yet again. But instead of sitting at home and sulking this Christmas, the hot mama is on the prowl. Click through 7 sexy photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to find out why she dumped Disick.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As fans know, Kardashian and Disick, 33, have been on-again, off-again for ten years. After recently reconciling, however, the parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4 and Reign, 2, decided to call it quits again!

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:41pm PST Chloe Bartoli, in Monaco — was allegedly caught acting up to no good! "Kourtney found out that Scott was talking to other women while they were supposedly back together and she is just really tired of his bulls***," the insider said. But the icing on the cake came when Disick — who infamously cheated on Kardashian in July 2015 with his ex,, in Monaco — was allegedly caught acting up to no good! "Kourtney found out that Scott was talking to other women while they were supposedly back together and she is just really tired of his bulls***," the insider said.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Then, this week, the star was seen leaving SLS hotel with ANOTHER young man on her arm – 23-year-old cover boy Younes Bendjima! However, the source told Radar that all of these men are just pawns in her game.

FameFlynet FameFlynet "Kourtney is just having fun right now and she is tired of worry about what, or who, Scott is doing," the source explained. "She is going to continue to co-parent with him and, for the sake of their children, will always try to put up a good front."