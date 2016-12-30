1 of 8

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are heating up the snowy slopes of Aspen, Colorado, this week! As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4 and Reign, 2, kissed and made up over Christmas when his jealousy over his 37-year-old baby mama's fling became too much for him to handle! Click through 7 snowy photos of the reality stars flaunting some serious PDA.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Younes Bendjima. As previously reported, Disick, 33 – who has seemed to finally overcome his demons – became incredibly jealous over the Kardashian beauty’s rumored relationship with 23-year-old model

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “They never really stopped having sex,” an inside told Radar, “She loves to make him jealous and her boy toy was just another attempt at doing so.”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Even huge stars like these two need to go grocery shopping once in a while!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The couple’s kids are rooting for them! “They want mommy and daddy to be together, forever,” a source previously told Radar.