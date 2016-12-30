1 of 8
Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ on-again couple Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are heating up the snowy slopes of Aspen, Colorado, this week! As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4 and Reign, 2, kissed and made up over Christmas when his jealousy over his 37-year-old baby mama’s fling became too much for him to handle! Click through 7 snowy photos of the reality stars flaunting some serious PDA.
As previously reported, Disick, 33 – who has seemed to finally overcome his demons – became incredibly jealous over the Kardashian beauty’s rumored relationship with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.
Prior to that, the two were trying to have a fourth child together and, from the looks of it, that plan is back on!
“They never really stopped having sex,” an inside told Radar, “She loves to make him jealous and her boy toy was just another attempt at doing so.”
Even huge stars like these two need to go grocery shopping once in a while!
Kardashian is “done playing games with him,” said source, adding that the longtime loves may finally tie the knot. “She wants him to put a ring on it!”
The couple’s kids are rooting for them! “They want mommy and daddy to be together, forever,” a source previously told Radar.
Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should get married? Tell us your thoughts below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
