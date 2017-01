1 of 8

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are at a breaking point, AGAIN, and RadarOnline.com has learned Disick is doing whatever he can to get their relationship back on track! The reality bad boy jetted to Costa Rica this weekend to beg for forgiveness from his baby mama after bad behavior in Sundance. Click through 7 photos to find out if the "KUWTK" beauty accepted his apology!

Mom A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PST Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1 — on her own! According to a source , Disick, 33, knew he was in the doghouse last week when he ran off to Sundance in Park City, Utah, to party with the boys — leaving Kardashian, 37, to care for their three children —, 6,, 4, and, 1 — on her own!

But Kardashian has had the upper hand in her relationship with Disick, since she is the primary breadwinner and controls whether or not he continues to appear on "KUWTK."

@jetluxlife only way 2 fly A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:44pm PST Disick posted this sad photo while on a private jet headed to Sundance solo last week. As Radar reported at the time, a source said Disick went to Sundance in defiance of Kourtney, after their fight over his Dubai disappearing act

The "KUWTK" clan has been sharing selfies and videos of their Costa Rican getaway. Needless to say, it will all appear on the upcoming season of their hit reality TV show!

If that wasn’t enough reason for Kardashian to give in, the insider said there was, perhaps, another incentive! “Kourtney also kind of thinks that her story line is boring without Scott,” said the source.