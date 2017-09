Kourtney Kardashian and model boytoy Younes Bendjima, 24, are going strong but that isn’t Scott Disick’s budding relationship with teen Sofia Richie, 19! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that 38-year-old KUWTK reality star is “disgusted” by Lord Disick’s relationship with and model boytoy, 24, are going strong but that isn’t stopping her from trying her best to put an end to ex’s budding relationship with teen 19! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that 38-year-old KUWTK reality star is “disgusted” by Lord Disick’s relationship with Nicole ’s younger sister ! Click through 7 shocking photos to find out why Kardashian is so bothered by her exes new relationship! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Kourtney told Scott that he is a cradle robber and she thinks that it is absolutely disgusting that he is going after at teenager," a source close to the Kardashian clan said.

"Scott told her that she really has no room to talk because she is the one who started dating younger, not him," the source added.

"But she is really bothered by this and she does not want the kids around him and Sofia together," the source told Radar.

"Things between Scott and Kourtney are really nasty right now and his relationship with Sofia is just making her so upset, even though she does not want to admit it," the pal revealed.

According to the source, "It is so obvious to everyone that Scott and Sofia are just using each other to get back at Kourtney. Sofia's motivation is obviously Bieber and Scott is so jealous of Younes."