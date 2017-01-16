1 of 9

Kim Kardashian is dressing down these days, but her older sister Kourtney is keeping up the family tradition of flashing flesh! She wore a sheer bra and silk pants for a late night out with Justin Bieber, and RadarOnline.com has the jaw-dropping photos.

Take that Scott! Disick's baby mama was spotted with her much-younger fling Justin Bieber, sending a message to her baby daddy that she wasn't going to wait around for him while he acted up in Dubai.

Kardashian's baby bump was visible in her silky draw-string pants and lace body suit.

As Radar reported, Disick disappeared for several hours during his trip to Dubai with Kim, and his baby mama was furious. "Kourtney flipped out and when she finally got Scott on the phone, he told her that she has trust issues ," an insider previously told Radar.

Khloe who? Kardashian showed off her own version of a revenge body during her night with 22-year-old Biebs.

Bieber is 15 years younger than 37-year-old Kourtney. His own mom, Pattie Mallette, is just three years older than Kourt!