Kourtney Kardashian and her much younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima shared a midweek hotel "staycation" as their love keeps getting hotter. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her model beau were seen leaving the Hotel Bel-Air in Beverly Hills. Click on Radar's gallery for more on Kourtney's new romance!
Kourtney, 38, was caught with her 15 years younger man after they'd spent Wednesday night at the Hoel Bel-Air together. Bendjima helped to load their bags while Kourtney walked to the car on Thursday, eyewitnesses say.
As Radar reported, Kourtney and Bendjima have been seeing each other for some months. They had a lunch date in West Hollywood in March. Kourtney split from Scott Disick, the father of her three kids, last year.
Is Kourtney's romance with the hunky Bendjima heating up? They seem to be inseparable lately. On May 5, they were photographed leaving Il Cielo restaurant in West Hollywood where they celebrated the former boxer's 24th birthday.
Meanwhile, Kourtney's baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick has gone back to his playboy ways. He's been seen leaving Nobu restaurant with a bunch of blondes as he raised eyebrows once again about his partying ways.
According to E! News, Kourtney wanted to meet Bendjima at the famed Hotel Bel-Air News because it's "discreet and private," their source said.
E! News reported that Kourtney and Bendjima arrived together at the hotel on Wednesday night and didn't leave their room until they departed at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They enjoyed room service for breakfast, a source told E!
Another source told E! that after the two left the Hotel Bel-Air, Kourtney dropped Bendjima off at his home. Another insider revealed that "They come [to Hotel Bel-Air] quite frequently, Kourtney and that model boyfriend. I see them all the time."
"They were inside the car for 15-20 minutes kissing before he finally got out," the E! News source claimed about Kourtney and former boxer Bendjima. Sources told Radar that Disick was jealous about Kourtney dating the model. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
