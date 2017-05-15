1 of 7
After Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed behind-the-scenes footage of Kourtney Kardashian's nude photo shoot, the reality star couldn't help but post one of the final images to fans.
But as Radar readers know, Sunday's episode also gave way to Kourtney's on-again-off-again relationship with baby daddy Scott Disick.
While on family vacation in Costa Rica, the Kardashian sisters confronted Disick about bringing a "random" girl home with him.
"Every night you get to go to sleep with our kids but I have to go to sleep alone, sad and miserable," Disick pleaded with his ex.
"So let me f*ck you then, then I wouldn't have to do this," Disick pitifully replied. "I'm a f****d up horrible sex addict." Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs next Sunday on E!. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
