Kourtney Kardashian Wears Skimpy Dress For Pumpkin Patch Adventure With Daughter

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was spotted flaunting her sexy legs in a teeny orange mini dress while spending time with her daughter a local pumpkin patch. She and Penelope Disick, 5, played with pumpkins in Moorpark, California this Sunday, days after the news broke of Kourtney and Scott Disick's on-air scandal.

Kourtney Kardashian sure isn't shy about showing the world her hot mom body! Just this Sunday she was seen flaunting her toned legs while in a bright, barely-there dress, next to her daughter!

The two were joined by pals and friends of little P while on the sweet mother-daughter outing.

Penelope ran around as Kourtney picked up pumpkins in her skimpy – yer fall-appropriate – outfit.

As Radar readers know, Kourtney and Scott, 34, recently got into a massive fight on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Party boy Scott even came clean about his temperamental outburst, saying: "I was acting like a hot head and it got way too out of hand. I was acting immature and said a few things that were inappropriate."

"It's just hard and I have a lot of anger around our breakup," admitted the boozy star – who is know dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie

While pals have said that Sofia and Scott are getting serious – and even thinking about marriage – it seems the father-of-three is still very much obsessed with his famous ex.

Kourtney, however, seems happier than ever with Younes. During her family day, sleazy Scott seemed to be the last thing on her mind.