Keeping Up With the Kardashians' hot-bodied mom Kourtney Kardashian is having the time of her life soaking up the sun with sister Kendall Jenner at the Cannes Film Festival. And as the 38-year-old bombshell continues to flaunt her love with model boy toy, Younes Bendjima, RadarOnline.com has learned that Kardashian and little sister Kendall Jenner, 21, are "loving the attention they are getting."
Kardashian and Bendjima, 23, have spent a lot of their time together in France aboard a yacht — getting to know each other very, very well!Kardashian and Bendjima, 23, have spent a lot of their time together in France aboard a yacht — getting to know each other very, very well!
Judging be these nearly R-rated photos, Kardashian is definitely keeping up with her much younger man candy.
According to sources, "Kourtney is telling her friends that she is having rock star sex right now. She loves the way Younes makes her feel." Clearly, he loves it, too!
As reported, Kardashian's three-time baby-daddy, Scott Disick, went nuts after seeing Bendjima groping his ex. So much so that he decided to bring his own arm candy to Cannes — 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne!
But Bendjima isn't the only one that Kardashian has been cozying up to.
"Kourtney and Kendall are totally bonding right now," a source close to the Kardashian clan said.
While the dazzling duo take breaks from flaunting their hot bodies on jet skis, they are doing what they do best — shopping!
"They are both loving the attention that they are getting from everyone in France right now," the insider dished to Radar.
"And they are completely aware that the men are drooling over them," the insider said, adding, "They absolutely love it!"
"Kendall makes Kourtney feel young again, which is what she seems to live for right now," the pal said.
