BACKGRID BACKGRID Kardashian and Bendjima, 23, have spent a lot of their time together in France aboard a yacht — getting to know each other very, very well!Kardashian and Bendjima, 23, have spent a lot of their time together in France aboard a yacht — getting to know each other very, very well!

BACKGRID BACKGRID According to sources, "Kourtney is telling her friends that she is having rock star sex right now. She loves the way Younes makes her feel." Clearly, he loves it, too!

BACKGRID BACKGRID "Kourtney and Kendall are totally bonding right now," a source close to the Kardashian clan said.

BACKGRID BACKGRID While the dazzling duo take breaks from flaunting their hot bodies on jet skis, they are doing what they do best — shopping!

BACKGRID BACKGRID "They are both loving the attention that they are getting from everyone in France right now," the insider dished to Radar.

BACKGRID BACKGRID "And they are completely aware that the men are drooling over them," the insider said, adding, "They absolutely love it!"

BACKGRID BACKGRID "Kendall makes Kourtney feel young again, which is what she seems to live for right now," the pal said.