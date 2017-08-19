Kourtney Kardashian Shows Skin After Boyfriend Caught With Other Woman

Bendjima, 23, was seen packing on the PDA recently with fellow model Sofia, 18, as Radar has reported.
Sofia, the sister of Nicole Richie
, was affectionate with Kardashian's man. She and Bendjima were spotted hugging and holding hands in Los Angeles, but Kourt is putting on a brave face about the situation so far.
According to a Radar source, Sofia wanted to get revenge on Kardashian after Kourtney went out with Sofia's boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The source said, "Justin dumped her and was hooking up with Kourtney. She was devastated!"
A source told Radar that Kardashian, who loves the sex with her young hottie, will be furious about his PDA with Sofia.
Kardashian, who raises three kids with Disick, recently returned from a vacation in Egypt. On Friday, August 18, she was headed to a photo shoot wearing the bustier with torn jeans.
