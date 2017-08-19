Kourtney Kardashian Shows Skin After Boyfriend Caught With Other Woman thumbnail

Betrayal Bombshell

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Skin After Boyfriend Caught With Other Woman

She's seen for the first time since Younes Bendjima held hands with Sofia Richie.

Is she sending a message? Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her body as she stepped out for the first time following her toyboy beau Younes Bendjima's betrayal. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bendjima was caught holding hands with Sofia Richie. But if Kardashian is headed for heartbreak, she sure didn't show it on Friday! Scroll through Radar's gallery for more.
Bendjima, 23, was seen packing on the PDA recently with fellow model Sofia, 18, as Radar has reported.
Sofia, the sister of Nicole Richie, was affectionate with Kardashian's man. She and Bendjima were spotted hugging and holding hands in Los Angeles, but Kourt is putting on a brave face about the situation so far.
According to a Radar source, Sofia wanted to get revenge on Kardashian after Kourtney went out with Sofia's boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The source said, "Justin dumped her and was hooking up with Kourtney. She was devastated!"
But now, 38-year-old Kardashian's romance has been thrown into chaos as Bendjima was seen getting cozy with Sofia. Kardashian and her much-younger beau have previously been seen enjoying pedal boat rides in St. Tropez and other fun. But now, she has a love rival!
A source told Radar that Kardashian, who loves the sex with her young hottie, will be furious about his PDA with Sofia.
Kardashian, who split from her baby daddy Scott Disick, has been spending a lot of carefree time with Bendjima lately – wearing her swimsuit.
In the latest shots of Kardashian taken in Calabasas, Calif., she showed off her chest in a sexy lace bustier. The reality star has gotten risqué in her fashion before.
Kardashian, who raises three kids with Disick, recently returned from a vacation in Egypt. On Friday, August 18, she was headed to a photo shoot wearing the bustier with torn jeans. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night

