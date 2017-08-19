Kourtney Kardashian Shows Skin After Boyfriend Caught With Other Woman

Bendjima, 23, was seen packing on the PDA recently with fellow model Sofia, 18, as Radar has reported.

Sofia, the sister of Nicole Richie , was affectionate with Kardashian's man. She and Bendjima were spotted hugging and holding hands in Los Angeles, but Kourt is putting on a brave face about the situation so far.

According to a Radar source, Sofia wanted to get revenge on Kardashian after Kourtney went out with Sofia's boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The source said, "Justin dumped her and was hooking up with Kourtney. She was devastated!"

But now, 38-year-old Kardashian's romance has been thrown into chaos as Bendjima was seen getting cozy with Sofia. Kardashian and her much-younger beau have previously been seen enjoying pedal boat rides in St. Tropez and other fun. But now, she has a love rival!

A source told Radar that Kardashian, who loves the sex with her young hottie, will be furious about his PDA with Sofia.